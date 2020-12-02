SIDNEY — Elinor Louise Fear, 84, of Sidney, formerly of Arrowsmith, passed away at 8:19 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with the Rev. Jeff Stahl officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Fear was born Dec. 29, 1935, at Arrowsmith, a daughter to George and Jesse Rosenbaum Carrell. She married Loren "Junior" Fear on Jan. 7, 1954, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2019.
Surviving are three children, Richard Loren (Beverly) of Quitman, Texas, Roger Eugene (Patricia) Fear of Plainfield and Ronda Lee Fulkerson of Ogden; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Wagner of Bloomington.
Elinor was a kind person who loved music and dancing. She has spent many years as the head librarian of Sidney Community Library. She also served as treasurer for the Village of Sidney as well as an election judge and a registrar of voters. She also worked many years serving at Peacemeal for the elderly residents of Sidney. She could often be seen at the community center playing cards. She was also a longtime member of Countryside United Methodist Church. In her younger days, she was a Cub Scout den mother and Sunday school teacher.
Elinor had been living at Arbor Rose of Tolono since March 2019, where she had been well cared for and loved by all the nurses and staff there.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in her name to Countryside United Methodist Church.