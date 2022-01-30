CHAMPAIGN — Elisabeth (Betty) Bachman Davis, 89, died peacefully of Alzheimer’s on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Chicago.
Betty Davis was born March 13, 1932, in Effingham, the daughter of Serena (Houston) and Raymond Bachman. She married James H. Davis, her high school sweetheart, in 1954.
Survivors include three children, Stephen, Kristin and Leah, and five grandchildren.
Betty graduated from Effingham High School in 1950, where she was a member of the marching band, playing the flute. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1954. She was a member of the Phi Betta Kappa society and a recipient of the Bronze Tablet at the University of Illinois.
Upon graduating from the UI, she married Jim Davis. They were married for 56 years. They both grew up in Effingham and attended the UI together. They later moved back to Champaign, as her husband was a world-renowned professor of social psychology. She went back to school and received her M.S. in library science. She became the assistant director of the Biology Library upon receiving her master's degree. Within two years, Betty Davis became the director of the Biology Library, where she remained for more than 25 years.
Betty and her husband loved traveling for work and fun. She was a devoted mother and wife and was beloved by her children. Betty loved cooking, reading, gardening, knitting, painting, music and ice cream. Most of all, she loved being with her family. She had the “patience of a saint,” as her children can attest; always supportive and encouraging with a kind heart.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The wishes of Betty and her husband, Jim, were to have their ashes spread in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Their children will be honoring their wishes.