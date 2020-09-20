SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Elizabeth Ann DeMoss of Scottsdale, Ariz., was born in Danville on March 1, 1936, and passed away in Scottsdale on Sept. 5, 2020.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wesley Churchill and Marian Louise (McClure) Churchill, and husband, William Dean DeMoss.
She is survived by her three sons, Brian DeMoss of New River, Ariz., Bill (Annette) DeMoss of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jon (DeDe) DeMoss of Scottsdale; six grandchildren, Wes, Megan, Charles, Julia, Samantha and Sydney; one great-granddaughter, Holly Rae; and of course her beloved dog, Ruckus.
Elizabeth graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago, now Rush Medical Center, in 1959.