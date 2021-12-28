GEORGETOWN — Elizabeth "Ann" Smith, 91, of Georgetown passed away at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Autumn Fields in Tilton.
She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Danville, the daughter of Charles E. and Marietta (Newlin) Spang. She was united in marriage to Donald W. "Don" Smith on Jan. 23, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years and her parents.
She is survived by three sons, Kent (Diann) Smith of Georgetown, Steve (Anne Marie) Smith of Santa Maria, Calif., and Dennis (Annette) Smith of Ridge Farm; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer (Shawn) Burnett of St. Joseph, Justin (Angela) Smith of Danville, Jason (Danielle) Smith of Georgetown, Crystal (Jon) Obayashi of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Tim Smith of Grover Beach, Calif., Marshal Smith of Santa Maria, Calif., Elizabeth Smith of Santa Maria, Calif., Samuel (Kallyan) Smith of Camp Pendleton, Calif., Amanda (Scott) Pittman of McCordsville, Ind., Jacki (Patrick) Wilson of Georgetown, Kaitlin (Jacob) Harden of Oakwood, Logan (Paige) Smith of Georgetown, Regan (Clayton) Moles of Georgetown and Reed (Adalyn) Smith of Ridge Farm; 20 great-grandchildren, Colin and Ethan Burnett, Nick Cruppenink, Everett, Scarlett and Wyatt Smith, Eliana and Everly Obayashi, Isabella, Bianca, Jacob and Maezie Pittman, Jackson, Emersyn and Wesley Wilson, Eliza, Henry and Clara Harden, and Rowan and Cedar Smith, with Regan expecting in March; and her brother, George "Cork" (Veronica) Spang, and his family.
Ann worked tirelessly, side by side with Don, raising hogs and expanding and improving the family farm with future generations in mind. She did not shy away from new challenges and endeavors if it meant the survival of the farm was more secure.
Ann was a faithful member of Vermilion County Farm Bureau Womens Committee, volunteering in whatever capacity that was needed. She also was a member of Vermilion County Home Extension for many years.
Ann made a personal ministry of taking food to those who had lost a loved one, often delivering one of her famous fruit pies. She also loved to share the abundance of her and Diann’s garden with others in the area.
Ann enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with Don and made many friends while doing so. Their trips with dear friends Pat and Bob Winland and Martha and Earl Hargan were some of the fondest memories.
She served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School secretary and on the church board at the Olivet Church of the Nazarene. She fervently supported missionary efforts. Her Christian faith never wavered and was an example to be followed by family and the many others she came in contact with. She never met a stranger, and her love, compassion and service to others is what made her one of a kind. Her humor and kind smile will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Olivet Church of the Nazarene, 5054 Olivet Road, Georgetown, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the church. She will be laid to rest at Georgetown Cemetery.
The Smith family entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with arrangements. Memorial donations may be given to Olivet Church of the Nazarene, which will be forwarded to an Olivet Nazarene University scholarship fund in Don and Ann’s name.
