PESOTUM — Elizabeth Barnhart, 85, died Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022) at home.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lewis Cemetery, rural Pesotum. Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, is in charge of arrangements.