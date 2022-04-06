CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth “Beth” A. Pasley, 72, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday (April 2, 2022) at The Summit, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 1 p.m.
Memorials in Beth’s memory may be made to a local no-kill animal shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at weertsfh.com.
Beth was born on Aug. 10, 1949, in Rock Island, to Ronald and Wilma (Kaster) Brotman. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1967. Beth was united in marriage to Stan Pasley on Oct. 14, 1972, in Champaign.
Beth worked as a floral designer at many greenhouse gardens. She enjoyed working outside in nature. She and Stan owned and operated Ascension Ballooning for 32 years. They traveled throughout the Midwest and Southeast for competitions and educational programs. Beth’s favorite place to be was out in nature. She enjoyed plants, animals and wildlife.
Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband, Stan; daughter, Amber Pasley (Mike Aalf) of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren, Jasmine (Curtis) Lipes and Devin (Paige) Minch; great-grandchildren, Nova and Calie; and sister, Pam (Donald) Ropp of Colona.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rona Brotman.