SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Elizabeth (Betty) Ellen Quick Christy, 84, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Dec. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Rushton; daughters, Jill (Jim) Welsh and Judy Christy; and adoring grandsons, Kyle Christy and Joey Welsh.
Born on Oct. 8, 1936, in Champaign, Betty graduated from Champaign High School and attended the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. After living in Georgia for several years, Betty and her daughters settled in North Springfield, Va., in 1963, where her parents, Charles and Virginia Quick, resided.
Betty had a long, rewarding career at the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C., working in media relations. She traveled extensively to companies and associations across the U.S. as a specialist in spokesperson training. She retired as vice president of public affairs after 33 years. While working full time at NAHB, Betty went to night school and earned a master of journalism degree from American University. After her retirement from NAHB, Betty formed her own successful company, Christy Consulting, which specialized in presentation training and crisis communications.
Betty was an intelligent and independent woman who was respected and admired by all who knew her for her thoughtfulness, kindness, dignity and grace. She enjoyed music, reading, cooking, deep-sea fishing, traveling the globe and spending time with her grandsons at their baseball games and music concerts.
Betty’s family and friends greatly miss her beautiful smile, warm personality and love for life and adventure.