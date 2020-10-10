URBANA — Elizabeth, Betty Jean or “Pudgie” LaMont LaBerge was born Jan. 12, 1934, to Alma Pearson and Theordore LaMont, in Grafton, N.D., and married Wallace E LaBerge, Ph.D., on Aug. 9, 1958. She passed away Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, three brothers and one sister.
Betty is survived by her younger sister, Judy Kamrowski, three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: her son, Daniel (Venus) of Virginia; daughter, Lesle (Dick Joanis) of North Carolina; granddaughter, Shellie (David Reynolds) of Georgia, who gave her two great-grandsons, David Jr. and Andrew; and daughter, Laura (Tom Carroll) of Maryland, and three grandchildren, Brian, Danny and Emily.
Betty became a registered nurse in 1980 and certified ANA college health nurse with an associate degree from Parkland College, Champaign. She furthered her education in 1995 with a bachelor of arts, BOG, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. She very much enjoyed her nursing career; she was employed at Mercy Hospital and McKinley Heath Center at the University of Illinois until she retired in 1996.
Betty was an avid volunteer her entire life, giving to many groups, including St. Patrick’s Church. There she sang in the chorale, St. Patrick’s Schola Cursillist, worked the parish soup kitchen, and served luncheons after funerals. She was active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For numerous years, she was a Girl Scout leader, touching many young ladies’ lives. For more than six years, she and her husband traveled the U.S. to build houses with Habitat for Humanity’s CARE-A-VANNERS group. Her generosity of time, spirit and kindness to these and many other groups will not be forgotten.
Betty wrote us a message, “I would like my funeral to be a celebration of my life. It was wonderful. I loved you. Thanks — Mother.”
Her Christian celebration of life mass will be held in the spring at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. She also left in her note, “If there are any mourners, please feed them.” A luncheon to follow the Mass and a private family burial later in the day.
In lieu of flowers and to keep her memory alive, friends are asked to donate your time to a local organization.