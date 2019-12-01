CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Elizabeth "Betty" Breen Dinnat, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after a life of devotion to her family.
She was born in Atlanta on March 15, 1930, to Hugh and Elizabeth Huthnance Breen and grew up in Atlanta with her younger sister, Frances. Betty graduated from Sacred Heart High School, then attended Fontbonne University in St. Louis. She graduated with honors from St. Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy.
Since 1954, she was happily married to Bob Dinnat from Alexandria, La. Bob taught architecture and civil engineering at Georgia Tech, and together they gave their daughter, Lee, a wonderful childhood.
Betty had a keen mind and loved to read. She enjoyed having good conversations, and had a knack for asking the most intelligent questions. She helped her sister Frances and her brother-in-law Gordon with the demands of raising a large family of eight children. Consequently, Lee's eight cousins were more like her siblings, and Betty was like a second mother to her nieces and nephews. Many happy memories of family get-togethers were made over the years. Betty made the best shrimp creole ever.
In 1970, the Dinnats moved to Champaign, when Bob accepted employment with the Army Corps of Engineers. The Dinnats enjoyed making new friends there and became marvelous ballroom dancers.
In 2008, they retired to Charlotte, N.C., and took excellent care of Lee as she suffered with the progression of ALS. The way they weathered this challenge together, keeping each others' spirits up, was amazing. Betty possessed great character, so striking for her having both sterling dignity and a deep humility. She had such a generous considerateness and high regard for everyone, which she showed to everyone even into her last days.
After Lee's death in 2010, Bob and Betty moved to Brookdale Carriage Club Providence in Charlotte and became parishioners at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. Bob and Betty enjoyed ice cream, reading novels and spending time with family. In her last days of ill health, Betty was cared for very compassionately at Brookdale. The family appreciates the efforts of all those who took such excellent care of her.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Lee; her sister, Frances Fowler and her spouse, Gordon; her cousin Frank Huthnance Jr.; her nephew Tommy Fowler, and her great-nephew Kevin Kluttz.
Betty is survived and dearly remembered by her cousins Ann Huthnance and Dennis Huthnance; nephews and nieces Vincent Fowler, Helen Fowler (spouse Lincoln A. Baxter), John Fowler, Martha Fowler (spouse Tom Cannon), Robert Fowler, Elizabeth Fowler-Guthke and Joe Fowler; great-nephews and nieces Chris Pfeifer (wife Stacee), Katie Bischoff (husband Jeff), Madalyn Greco (husband Jeff), and Michael and Melinda Guthke; and great-great nephew and niece Logan and Laney Pfeifer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church Chapel in Charlotte, N.C., with interment following at Sharon Memorial Park. Funeral services are provided by Hankins and Whittington.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Society, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC, 20005, or at alsa.org, or to a public library foundation of your choice.
Condolences may be offered online at hankinsandwhittington.com.