CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth A. Byrnes, 69, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home in Champaign.
Betsy was born on Sept. 22, 1951, in Lansdale, Pa., to James and Marjorie (Nicholson) Byrnes. She and Mary-Ann Midden joined together in 1977 and married legally in 2008.
Betsy is survived by her wife; siblings, Kathleen Lawler and Thomas Byrnes; and dogs, Zoey and JJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Byrnes III.
Her family also included 17 nieces and nephews, as well as others, including those by blood and marriage, great friends and co-workers.
Betsy was an attorney and first worked in Southern Illinois as an assistant city attorney for the City of Carbondale, and then was in private practice. After moving to Champaign, she passed the CPA exam and first worked for the City of Rantoul and then the City of Carbondale using her accounting skills. Due to her health, she then had to be on disability.
Betsy enjoyed watching sports and playing for Penn State as a softball pitcher, later intramural sports while in law school at SIU at Carbondale and then with park district teams.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorial donations may be made in Betsy’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society or Champaign Public Library.