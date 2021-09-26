CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth A. Byrnes, 69, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Champaign.
Betsy was born on Sept. 22, 1951 in Lansdale, Pa., to James and Margerie (Nicholson) Byrnes. She married Mary-Ann Midden in 1977.
Betsy is survived by her wife; two siblings, Kathleen Lawler and Thomas Byrnes; and her dogs, Zoey and JJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Byrnes III.
Her family also included 17 nieces and nephews, as well as others, including those by blood and marriage, along with great friends and co-workers.
Betsy enjoyed watching sports and playing for Penn State as a softball pitcher, and later in intramural sports while in law school at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and then with park district teams.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Memorial donations may be made in Betsy’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society or Champaign Public Library.