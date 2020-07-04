WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Elizabeth C. Beck, 73, of Winter Springs, Fla., died at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando.
She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Ottobeuren, Baveria, Germany, to Klara Roczkos.
Surviving are a husband, Donnie Beck; two sons, Michael T. (Tammy) Chewning of Aurora, W.Va., and Todd E. (Arneshia) Chewning of Evans, Ga.; four grandchildren, Austin, Allison and Nathan Chewning and Kali Moats; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Theodora (Fellipe) Castillo of Columbus, Ga., Valerie (Eldon) Schmidt of Bellevue, Idaho, Rita (Allan) Lange of Knoxville, Iowa, and Judy Heinzelmann of Ulm, Germany; and three brothers, Nicholas (Ginger) Ash of Washington, Ill., Emanuel Roczkos of Ulm, Germany, and Wilford Roczkos of Atlanta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Klara Roczkos; adoptive parents, Bernard and Dorothy (Kutzner) Bendlage; and a brother, Donald B. Bendlage.
Elizabeth was a 1966 graduate of Ottumwa Walsh High School, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Burlington, Iowa, School of Cosmetology. Elizabeth was a longtime resident of the Champaign-Urbana area.
Memorial service will be at a later date.