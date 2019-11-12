Sullivan — Elizabeth E. Clifford, 84, of Sullivan passed away at 3:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Bement Cemetery. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Elizabeth was born July 11, 1935, in Decatur, the daughter of Ulrich and Anna Newbank McCabe. She had been a CNA for Champaign nursing homes and had been a housekeeper for the University of Illinois. She attended the Sullivan Southern Baptist Church. Elizabeth married George Kistner and he preceded her in death. She then married Clarence L. "Butch" Clifford, Jr., and he preceded her in death in 1986.
Surviving are her sisters, Opal McCabe of Cisco, Mary (Marty) Reynolds of Sullivan, Celeste Painter of Villa Grove and John McCabe of Decatur; grandchildren Jeanie Kistner, Damien Kistner, Raven Owens, Jacob Bushbaum and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Earl and Terry Kistner.