CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth Ann Hynds Czajkowski peacefully used her one-way ticket to heaven on Friday (May 28, 2021) surrounded by family.
Liz was born Feb. 28, 1958, to Edward J. and Mary Ann (Bradley) Hynds. Born in Urbana and raised in Champaign, she was one of six children, with four brothers and one sister.
Liz graduated from Central High School in 1976. She enjoyed many things throughout her life, such as being outdoors, traveling and spending time with family and friends. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her two daughters, Savannah and Andrea, while watching them grow into who they are today.
Despite growing up in the same neighborhood as her husband, Michael Czajkowski, the two crossed paths and became a couple in the year 2000.
Over the past few years, Liz’s two daughters weren’t the only ones she enjoyed watching grow, as she couldn’t be more fond of her two granddaughters, Gabbi and Brooklynn, whom she loved with all of her heart.
Liz’s personality and kind and giving heart made her adored by everyone she met. Liz loved living life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Saying she will be deeply missed by her family and friends is an understatement.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memory her husband, Michael Czajkowski; two daughters, Savannah Remrey and Andrea McDowell; a son-in-law, Shane Ries; two granddaughters, Gabriella Jae Ries and Brooklynn Jae Ries; a sister, Margaret Hynds; a sister-in-law, Joyce Kelly; two brothers, Richard (Kristina) Hynds and Patrick (Mary) Hynds; her father, Edward J. (Sandy) Hynds; two cousins, Sue (Bruce) Ratcliffe and Robert (Mary) Twohey; and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was awaited in heaven by her mother, Mary Ann Bradley Hynds; twin brothers, John and Michael Hynds; grandparents Jack (Mimi) Bradley and Edward (Mary) Hynds; an aunt, Martha Hynds Mohr; a cousin, Sandra Twohey; and a daughter, Sarah Remrey.
Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).