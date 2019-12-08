RANTOUL — Elizabeth C. Early, 90, of Maplewood, Minn., passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Church, Penfield, with Father Michael Menner officiating. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Elizabeth was born June 20, 1929, in Pesotum, the daughter of Clemence Joseph and Mary Magdelene (Kleiss) Kardong. She married William L. Early on May 24, 1952, at St. Lawrence in Penfield.
Survivors include a son, Peter (Susie) Early of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; two daughters, Mary (David) Zuhn of St. Paul, Minn., and Rita (Aaron) Homsher of Groton, Conn.; and three grandchildren, Nicole (Dave) Vennell, Zachary Early and Rebecca Zuhn. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two brothers.
Elizabeth graduated from Washburn High School, Minneapolis, in 1946. She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Minneapolis, and later graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Urbana in 1951. She was employed at area hospitals and nursing homes, usually in obstetrics and geriatrics.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, serving in several official capacities. She also served as president of Mercy Hospital alumnae and was on the local board of Catholic Social Services for eight years. She moved to Maplewood in May 2006 and was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She enjoyed church work, baking, quilting and volunteer work.
Memorials may be made to Schlarman High School, Danville, or Catholic Charities-Diocese of Peoria.