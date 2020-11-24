CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth “Whizzie” Eaton Evans, 83, of Champaign died Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at home surrounded by her family. Whizzie often said fighting multiple sclerosis (MS) was her superpower.
A small, socially-distanced service for her children was held Thursday, Nov. 19, at home. A celebration of her life will be planned for some time next year.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy Evans of Champaign, Sally Evans of Celebration, Fla., Margaret Evans of Champaign and Richard (Yvette) Jr. of Aubrey, Texas.
Survivors also include her grandchildren, Meagan (Steve) Musselman Yuncevich of Happy Valley, Ore., Brittany Evans of Washington, D.C., Jordan Evans of Aubrey and Mitchell (Megan) Musselman of Dallas; sister, Mary Martino of Lansdale, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Lyn Eaton of West Chester, Pa.
Also surviving are her niece, Pam Martino of Harleysville, Pa.; nephews, John (Megan) Martino of Doylestown, Pa., Bobby (Eleanor) Martino of Lititz, Pa., David (Cindy) Martino of Sellersville, Pa., and William Wise Eaton III of West Chester; and her other “children” for whom she was a second mother, Loren (Chris Amaker) Marie of San Antonio, Texas, Paul “Chip” (Mary Jane) Riegel of Cedarburg, Wis., John (Dawn) Riegel of Savoy, Katie (Andrew Braithwaite) Riegel and Robin Amsbary of Louisville, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Esler Eaton and Helen Scattergood Ring Eaton; husband, Dick Evans; brother, William Wise Eaton II; and another “daughter," Dorey Riegel.
Elizabeth Morgan Eaton was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., a daughter of Benjamin Esler Eaton and Helen Scattergood Ring Eaton. She married Richard Virdin Evans on June 28, 1958, in Swarthmore, Pa. They lived in Michigan, California and Ohio before settling in Champaign.
She graduated from Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby, Pa., and Hood College in Frederick, Md., majoring in French. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years. Later, she worked as a substitute teacher in Unit 4 schools in Champaign, miscellaneous positions at Carle Foundation Hospital and as a sales associate at Le Gourmet.
She and her husband spent many happy summers on their island in Lake Temagami, Ontario, Canada. During those summers, she spent many hours creating quilts by hand, piecing and hand quilting, as well as hosting craft days for neighboring islanders to create arts and crafts and have a potluck lunch.
Whizzie truly enjoyed supporting her husband, Dick, as he coached and the entire lacrosse club team at the University of Illinois. She helped keep the clock, washed the jerseys, provided snacks for the team, traveled to away games, braved the weather of a fall sport, accompanied players to the hospital for injuries sustained during games and celebrated after the games regardless of the outcome. She enjoyed all people, and everyone was welcome in her home.
She was a member of Illini Country Stitchers (ICS) quilt guild, Heartland Quilters and Loose Threads. She enjoyed the creative process of making primarily landscape quilts by hand. One special year, she won five first-place ribbons at the ICS quilt show! She attended Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church of Champaign.
Whizzie was an “honorary” member of the Resort and Commercial Recreation Association (RCRA) and attended many of the annual conventions with her daughter, Sally.
Whizzie was always proud of and delighted with her amazing grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Project Linus (checks can be written to Project Linus Central Illinois and mailed to Mary Balagna, Project Linus Central IL Chapter, 730 Stevens Creek Blvd., Forsyth, IL 62535) or to the MS Society at secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.