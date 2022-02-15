GIBSON CITY — Elizabeth C. Fry, 87, of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away Thursday (Feb. 10, 2022) at Thrive of Fox Valley, Aurora.
She married Maurice Fry and spent 63 wonderful years with him.
Elizabeth was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Gibson City, with her parents, Otis and Pauline Cullip, and sister, Alice. They lived on a farm, where she found her love of animals, especially horses and riding. She graduated from Gibson City High School in 1952. After attending business college, becoming a wife, homemaker and mother, she spent over 25 years at Unisys on the soldering line and as a secretary.
When she didn’t have a book in her hands, she enjoyed making and collecting porcelain dolls and trying to put together the last piece of a great puzzle. She and her husband, Maurie, loved to travel. They spent time in Samoa, Tahiti and, their favorite, the Hawaiian Islands. Her love for family and friends was enduring throughout her life, and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, is what meant the most to her.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry (Jim) Kast; grandchildren, Ron (Jennifer) Beckett, Jonathan (Valerie) Beckett, Colin (Sarah) Beckett and Tegan (Yoshio) Beckett; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Jennah and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurice Fry; father and mother, Otis and Pauline Cullip; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Edith Fry; sister, Alice (Harold) Nelson; sister in-law, Joan (James) Franz; and brother-in-law, James L. Fry.
Her funeral will be at noon Feb. 21 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Anderson Japanese Gardens at andersongardens.org/donate.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.