GIBSON CITY — Elizabeth Grace Strebeck, 80, of Gibson City passed away at 8:39 a.m Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will be at noon. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Gibson City.
Grace was born on May 16, 1942, in Gibson City, a daughter of Richard and Leta Mae (Wilson) Strebeck.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Feldman; three daughters, Alana (William) Bundrant of Gibson City, Sara (Tom Hutchcraft) Thorndyke of Gibson City and Misty (Andy) Galyon of Iowa; 10 precious grandchildren, Laura (Jammie) Casey, Amanda ( J.C.) Akridge, Rachel Andrews, Anthony Ferguson, Christine Goode, Patricia Chandler, Korban Galyon, Katy Galyon, Cole Hutchcraft and Chelsea (Dylan) Magie; 17 great-grandchildren, Katie (Cobin) McSwain, Hunter Casey, Raylee, Lauren, Wyatt and Jaidyn Akridge, Jayce Andrews, Owen Seibert, Gracie Goode, Sierra Thorndyke, Billy Goode III, Kenneth Goode, Ember Adolfson, Maverick Galyon, Hudson Hutchcraft and Kyson and Kennedy Cook; two brothers, Fred (Joyce) Strebeck of Gibson City and Richard Strebeck of Gibson City; and two sisters, Georgia (Jack) Rainwater of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Susie Strebeck of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Charles, Robert and Larry Strebeck; one sister, Pat Essington; and one grandson, Michael Galyon.
Grace was a cook at Heritage Manor in Gibson City until her retirement in 2015. She loved to cook for the residents, many of whom she knew. She loved to travel to St. Louis and watch her favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a member of the VFW, participated in a bowling league, loved to sew and crochet, was a majorette in high school, and was also known to be a jokester at times. What she loved most was spending time will all of her grandchildren. There was always one around. She was a loving mother who was always there for her kids and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.