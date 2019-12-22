DANVILLE — Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Hart Gutterridge, 71, of Danville passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019).
Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Eastern Star services will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ann Hart Gutterridge was that angel who walked among us; the beauty of her soul, her loyalty to family and friends. Her love for her boys, Troy and Roger, who were the sparkle in her eyes, always brought a huge smile and laughter that continued through the years. Her grandbabies, Tyler, Elizabeth, Courtney, Brooke and Jacob, gave her complete happiness and joy. Sadly, her great-grandchildren, Payton, Gabriel and newly-born Ashton, will grow up not truly knowing how special she was. Our holidays will never be the same since she now joins her beloved Michael, who passed in 2016. We are sure her parents, Earl and Deloris Hart, are happy to hold their baby girl once again.
Beth attended Oakwood schools, worked at the Vermilion County Courthouse, and then moved on to be the cashier for Danville High School. At the same time throughout the years, she also worked part time for Gutterridge Harley-Davidson until finally taking on the full-time position as office manager with her dearest Michael.
Beth was very active with the community along with the Order of Eastern Star Iris Chapter, where she was the Grand Ruth of Illinois in 2002.
She also leaves behind her sister, Anita Wright, and sister-in-law, Barbara Gutterridge Wright, along with her brother-in-law, James Gutterridge, and so very many special nieces and nephews whom she loved tremendously.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Casey Health Care Center and request donations be made to Casey Health Care at petersenhealthcare.net/casey, or to the Masonic Eastern Star Grand Chapter OES, 9894 Star Lane, Macon, IL 62544.
It is comforting to know she once again is with so many of her loved ones who passed before her. Can you imagine how pleasantly surprised upon her arrival in heaven it was to see Michael and her loved ones once again?! Knowing they are enjoying that infections giggle of hers and that her memories have returned gives us peace.
Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.