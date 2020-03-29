CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth M. Horvat, 100, of Champaign passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
She was born June 9, 1919, in Paris, France, the daughter of Marie and Jouke Dejong. They preceded her in death.
Betty was a 1936 graduate of Waukegan High School. She married Joseph Horvat in 1959. He preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by her son, John (Michelle) Horvat of Champaign; Joseph’s daughter, Dianne Neu of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and grandchildren, Laura and Joseph Horvat.
Betty received the key to the city of Champaign on her 100th birthday this past June. Before residing in Champaign, Betty was a member of multiple communities throughout her lifetime. This includes cities such as Santa Monica, Miami, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Fort Wayne and Lansing, Ill.
She was a friend to many and was known to do anything for anybody. When she was still able to, she enjoyed blessing everyone with cards for any occasion. She had a strong faith and was a believer in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Savoy United Methodist Church and could consistently be seen in the first chair of the second row. She loved to crochet and even occasionally painted.
A memorial service will be held at a later date near her birthday. She will be buried in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha, Wis., next to her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Savoy United Methodist Church. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, assisted with arrangements.