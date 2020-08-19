URBANA — Elizabeth Marie Johnson, 102, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Clark-Lindsey Village.
Elizabeth was born Oct. 6, 1917, in Rockford, to parents John and Inga Peterson. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her daughter, Lisa C. Hodson; granddaughter, Beth Hodson; and brother, John Peterson.
Survivors include her children, Bruce C. Johnson, Peter Y. Johnson, Stephen P. Johnson and Christina M. Mayhew; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Rockford College and the University of Wisconsin. During her academic career, she achieved a master’s degree in foods and nutrition. She worked for the UI in Urbana as an instructor in foods and nutrition and a teacher’s assistant for many years. Elizabeth was also a member of Wesley Methodist Church.
Cremation rights have been accorded, and a memorial service will be held when family friends are able to gather.