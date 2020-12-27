CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth Mae Kline, 87, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after a sudden illness.
Elizabeth was born in Chicago, the second of five children of Alexander and Charlotte Devience.
After growing up in Chicago, she married her husband, Stanley Kline, and lived in the Chicago suburbs for most of her life. She was employed as a medical technologist at Holy Family Hospital until taking a position as clinical supervisor of the Good Shepherd Hospital laboratory in Barrington. She retired in 2008 and enjoyed gardening and socializing with friends until moving to Champaign in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four siblings, Rosemarie Solis, Charles Devience, Alexander Devience Jr. and Patricia Hageli.
She is survived by her son, Charles Kline, and daughter-in-law, Susanna Kline, both of Champaign; and several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth will be remembered in a private ceremony on Dec. 29 attended by immediate family.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association (heart.org). Online condolences can be shared with family at morganmemorialhome.com.