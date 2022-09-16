MAHOMET — Elizabeth Kay Myers, 30, of Mahomet passed away at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a four-year battle with cancer.
Liz was a graduate of Hoopeston Area High School. She married Andrew Robert Myers on June 3, 2016, in Danville.
Liz loved crocheting, cooking, baking, camping, fishing and other outdoor activities.
Liz is survived by her husband, Andrew R. Myers of Mahomet; their three daughters, Charlotte, Harper and Annabelle; and her uncle, Joe Garrett (Jennifer Burton Garrett), her brother, Alex Martin, and her grandmother, Donna Pearce, all of Hoopeston.
Liz was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Poland, and grandfather, James Pearce.
A private service will be provided for close family and friends.