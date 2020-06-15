RANTOUL — Elizabeth Lynn (Bever) Crandall of Rantoul gained her Angel Wings at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Lynn was born Jan. 12, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Samuel and Barbara Bever.
Lynn had worked at Bell Helmets, Rantoul Products, Hobbico and finally retired from CNA work at Knights Templar Home in Paxton. People remember Lynn as bubbly and happy. She was known as a "firecracker" to her family. Lynn was always family-oriented and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Terry Crandall; her sons, Isaac Marti, Israel Marti and Eli Marti; grandchildren, Brandon Marti and Brianna Marti; siblings, Leigh (William) Youck, Lori (Charles) Ehmen and Matthew Bever; six stepchildren, three nieces, three nephews, five great-nieces and one great-nephew; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Evans; sister, Lisa Ellen; and great-niece, Autumn Rae-Lynn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.