OGDEN — Elizabeth "Betsy" McMahon, 62, of Ogden passed away at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at home.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Betsy was born Oct. 12 ,1957, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Alice (Boulware) Fox. She married Robert McMahon on Aug. 12, 1978, in Champaign. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Brian (Darcy) McMahon of Ogden and Katie (Adam) Wanka of Durham, N.C.; three grandchildren, Conner, Andrew and Leo; mother, Alice Fox of Hilton Head, S.C.; and brothers, Peter (Kim) Fox of Chapel Hill, N.C., Andy (Muffy) Fox of Riverside, Conn., and Bruce (Jennifer) Fox of Middleton, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Betty enjoyed art, animals and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.