SAVOY — Elizabeth Faye Reeves, 73, of Savoy died at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Elizabeth was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Mattoon, the daughter of Edwin C. and Violet Merle Lambert Reeves, graduated from Mattoon High School and attended Southern Illinois University and Tulsa University.
She assisted the international supply operations at Helmerich & Payne, a global oil and gas drilling company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., where she was understood to be the first female employee to represent the company internationally in their South American operations. She was the founder of Elizabeth’s clothing boutique in Tulsa and was the assistant editor of the Biochemistry and Nucleic Acids Research Journal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Elizabeth was an unshakably faithful Christian, insatiable reader, lover of music, compassionate friend, loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and mother and was absolutely devoted to the “joys of her life,” her two grandsons.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Monica) Rose of Oak Park; grandsons, Roman and Grayson Rose; brother, John E. Reeves; sister, Ella Lavon (Frank) Bailen; former husband, Paul (Helga) Rose; and nephews, Jay E. (Tracy) Bailen, John E. (Meghan) Reeves Jr., Brett G. Bailen and Mark D. Reeves.
Private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation (sjogrens.org/main-payment-page/in-memoriam-donation). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.