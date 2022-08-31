SAVOY — Elizabeth Rothermel passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at home surrounded by her family.
Elizabeth was a wife, mother, sister and friend, but she was also a farmer who enjoyed gardening, canning and driving a grain truck for over 40 years.
Elizabeth was a member of the Women’s Committee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau, a member of Art Needle sewing club and an avid bridge player and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She will be remembered for her delicious homemade pies and her volunteer work selling nuts for Pathfinders. Some of the greatest times spent as a family were around the dinner table enjoying Elizabeth’s good cooking. She always made sure to make more food than necessary so leftovers could be enjoyed later.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Champaign, to Ray and Julia Umbanhowar Tate. She loved her brother, Donnie (Joan) Tate, and sister, Barbara (Jim) Downs, very much. She married the love of her life and best friend, Willard Rothermel, on Nov. 18, 1961. He survives.
Survivors also include her four children, Kris (TJ) Farrar, Dan Rothermel, John Rothermel and Julie (Butch) Buesing; and nine grandchildren, Joe, Max and Jack Butler, Hayley and Molly Buesing, Morgan and Kyley Rothermel and Jack and Henry Farrar.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands, with Pastor John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the church. Homer Funeral and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Cunningham Children’s Home, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Immanuel Lutheran Church.