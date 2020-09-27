DANVILLE — Elizabeth Ruth Schuring, 77, of Danville passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Elizabeth was born Nov. 18, 1942, the daughter of Wilbur Andrew and Jane A. (Jenkins) Riggs, in Danville. She married William David Schuring Sr. on July 13, 1963, in Danville; he survives.
Survivors include her husband, William David Schuring Sr. of Danville; one son, William “Billy” David Schuring Jr. of Danville; one niece, Amy (Joe) Russian-Crist of Indianola; one nephew, Ryan (Mandy) Russian of Westville; two great-nieces, Allison and Kylie Crist of Indianola; one great-nephew, Jacob Russian of Westville; and one brother-in-law, Richard Russian of Tilton.
Elizabeth was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danville. She was a medical secretary at Lakeview Hospital and Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville. She enjoyed spending her free time traveling, especially to Branson, Mo., and Florida, with her family.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, IL 61832. The Rev. Phil Callahan will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please join Elizabeth’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.