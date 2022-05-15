CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Elizabeth "Betty" Vest, 90, of Chula Vista, Calif., passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
Ms. Vest was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Gifford, a daughter of Louis and Margaret (Rocker) Schlueter. She was married to Cleve Vest, and he preceded her in death. She was also the loving sister of siblings Hilda Ordel (deceased), Brune Schuelter (deceased), Minnie Burk (deceased) and William Schlueter of Fisher.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia "Patti" Cropper (Shaun) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a granddaughter, Ashlee Groover of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three grandsons, Christopher Faulkner (Jennifer) of Chula Vista, Tyler Groover of El Cajon, Calif., and Travis Groover of El Cajon; and a great-grandson, Zachary Faulkner of Chula Vista.
Ms. Vest attended Rantoul Township High School and graduated on May 27, 1949. “Betty” was known for her ability to light up a room with her smile and her contagious laugh. She truly cherished the time she spent with her friends and had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren, loving them all unconditionally. Most of all, she was devoted to her faith and her church. The Lord’s love and amazing grace was demonstrated through her every action and interaction with others. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Betty will forever have permanent imprints of her impact on their hearts.