URBANA — Elizabeth “Betty” Walthall, 79, of Urbana, formerly of Lovington, died at 8:50 a.m. on July 3, 2019, at Burnsides Community Health Center, Marshall.
She was born on Feb, 20, 1940, in Decatur, to Charles Johnson Collins and Mary Ardelia Smith.
She married Louis Walthall on Feb. 2, 1963, in Arthur. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2019.
She leaves behind daughters, Jill (Jeff) Stahl of Paris, Ill., and Suzanne Walthall of Champaign; granddaughters, Sarah Stahl of Champaign and Catherine Walthall of Champaign; sister, Susan Starkey of Champaign; stepmother, Margaret Collins of Champaign; and a nephew, Gale Starkey of St. Louis, Mo.
Besides her parents, Christopher Starkey, a nephew, preceded her in death.
Elizabeth attended Eastern Illinois University for one year, 1959-1960, then went to work for Ben Franklin in Arthur, then USI in Tuscola. She worked for Robeson’s Department Store from 1966-1969 and 1986-1990 until the store’s closing. Her last place of employment was Herriott’s Party Rental in Champaign, retiring in 2005.
Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafts.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Carle Mills Cancer Center in Urbana.