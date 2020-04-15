MONTICELLO — Elizabeth May Weakley, 92, of Monticello passed away at 8:20 p.m. Monday (April 13, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Elizabeth was born on Aug. 5, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Melvin and Opal (Metzger) Imel. She married Albert L. Weakley on March 11, 1951, in Bement. He passed away Oct. 3, 2005.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Scott Weakley of Savoy; daughters, Paula Sumner (Rod) of Titusville, Fla., Debbie Peake (Garry) of Monticello, Brenda Suhl (Dale) of Monticello, Linda Franklin of Savoy and Beth Shipley of Morton; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Imel of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a grandson.
Elizabeth retired as a shipping clerk from Viobin Inc. of Monticello. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing cards, going camping and dancing.
Private family funeral service will be held with interment in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Monticello United Methodist Church.
