CHAMPAIGN — Ella E. Brown, 75, died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at home.
She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Pastor Tobe Brown; their daughter, Rachel Brown; one brother and five sisters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Born in Pulaski, Tenn., the daughter of Felix Talley Sr. and Samella (Bell) Talley, she graduated from Bridgeforth High School in 1964. After high school, she moved to Indianapolis, where she met her husband. They were married on May 10, 1975, and had a daughter born in the early 1980s. They moved to Champaign in 1985 and built a life there. She worked as a utility operator for Patterson Office Supplies, Inc. for over 31 years. She was also an Evangelist at the Church of Jesus and Jesus Church Assembly in Indianapolis and a co-founder of the third Jesus Church Assembly in Champaign for over 40 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend to so many. She had an infectious spirit, smile and laugh.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. (eastern time), and services start at noon (eastern time). Face masks are required to attend the funeral. For cards or gifts, please send to Tobe Brown, P.O. Box 3593, Champaign; 61826-3593.