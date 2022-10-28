GEORGETOWN — Ella Jane “EJ” Leasure, 87, of Portland, Ore., formerly of Georgetown, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24, 2022) at home at Ackerly Timberland, Portland.
She was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Georgetown, the daughter of Lawrence and Pansy (Richards) Diehl, both deceased. She was united in marriage to Kent Leasure on June 8, 1958. He will miss her dearly. She will also be missed by her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Marty Meade.
EJ was a bright light in this world! She loved with abundance, and she cared deeply about others and about her community. She found joy by giving back, especially as a member of the Georgetown Library Board. She knew the value of reading and education and took joy by ensuring the library was a place that was fun and welcoming. She loved reading to kids and dressing up in character while doing so. She also loved being a part of the Georgetown Women’s Club and Red Hat Society.
Her First Church of Christ family was extremely important to her, and she wanted others to experience the beauty and grace of God. Along with Kent, her husband, they created a coffee meet-and-greet at the church to ensure all who walked in felt welcomed and included.
Her sassiness could be seen while she “coached” the Illini basketball team from her kitchen. Many times, she could be heard saying “don’t let him get by you” or “get your hands up,” rarely impacting the outcome but always resulting in fun times.
Music was the great joy of her life. She loved playing the piano, listening to music and singing. She even enjoyed singing in the car with Julie regardless of the looks they would receive. Even in her final week of life, she attended a concert at her community in Portland. One of her favorite songs was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
She decided in her 40s to go back to school to get her teaching degree at Eastern Illinois University; her focus was special education. She also continued to work alongside Kent at Houghton Leasure Funeral Home. Even after retirement, EJ wasn’t done giving back and served the local community by being the “greeter” at the Georgetown McDonalds. She loved this job as much as she loved the French fries!
After retirement, EJ (along with Kent) traveled frequently, including places such as Florida to visit “second daughter,” Dawn Irish Richer; Europe to see other parts of the world; the West Coast to travel with Julie; and to multiple family reunions and class reunions. She loved taking the lead on planning class reunions. One of her favorite ones was held in Las Vegas, where, if you couldn’t find her with her class, you likely could find her at the nickel slots.
She loved nature, gardening and walks (sometimes really fast walks!). She enjoyed going to Forest Glen and especially loved watching the geese while at the preserve.
Family was the most important thing in her life, both immediate, extended and even those not bound by blood, including her Third Street family. She truly cared about all, and her optimism was infectious, people couldn’t help but be lifted by her. She lived and loved an incredible life, and she will be deeply missed by all those she touched.
A celebration of Ella Jane’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Sunset’s Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Phil Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the Georgetown Public Library or First Church of Christ Georgetown. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.