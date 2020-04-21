URBANA — Ella Josephine "Jo" Taber died peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana, after a protracted illness.
Jo was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Glendive, Mont., to Madison and Gladys Baker. Her family included an older sister, Betty Lou (Honaker of Ohio), and a younger, Nancy Louesa (Gorsuch, deceased). Jo left Montana to attend William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where she met and married Merlin Taber in 1948.
Becoming a family with three children, they spent their early years on Lake Macbride, Iowa, until a move to Urbana in 1964. The couple divorced in 1970. Jo completed a master’s degree in library science from the University of Illinois and was employed at the Urbana Free Library as a reference librarian from 1973 to 1990.
Jo’s love of reading spanned a wide range of subjects and genres. She was an inveterate birder and bridge player, with a lifelong enjoyment of jazz and classical music. A champion of social justice causes, she was active in politics, both on the national and local level. Jo looked for ways to be of service to others, for instance with regular blood donations and years as an election judge. She sent her kids off to school saying “have a wonderful adventure,” and they find that her passions live on in themselves today.
Jo is survived by her three children, David, Sara and Rachel; sister; and extended family, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a memorial service are in suspension. Donations in her memory can be made to the Urbana Free Library.