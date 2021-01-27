VERMILION GROVE — Ella Mae Pal, 96, a lifetime Vermilion County resident, left her earthly body on Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Vermilion Grove Church, 3760 N. 1500 East Road, Vermilion Grove/Ridge Farm, with a visitation from 11:30 to 12:30 before the service. Following services, she will be laid to rest with her family in Vermilion Grove Cemetery. Current CDC and IDPH guidelines will be strictly enforced regarding social distancing, masks and allowable numbers.
Ella was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Vermilion Grove, to her parents, Russell and Jessie (Stahl) Mills. One of 10 children, Ella grew up in Vermilion Grove, attending grade school there and later attending Ridge Farm High School. She was a lifetime member of the church, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star and Telephone Pioneers. Ella worked for 35 years at Illinois Bell Telephone Company as an operator, supervisor and PBX observer. She also spent some time teaching. She was a very generous and kind person, donating to many charities.
Ella married Joe Pal on Feb. 25, 1945, and the two shared 61 years together before his passing in 2006.
Ella leaves behind three sisters, Lydia Weaver Hall, Dorothy (Donald) Wheeler and Susie Hart Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She joins her parents; husband, Joe; five brothers, Allen, Herbert, John Franklin, Albert and Charles; and one sister, Edna, in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ella’s name to Vermilion Grove Church. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.