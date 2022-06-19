URBANA — Ellen Baranowski, outstanding teacher, amazing artist and lover of nature, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at home in Urbana.
Ellen was born Oct. 18, 1956, in Oak Park, the daughter of George and Irene Betlinski Baranowski. She will be deeply missed by her father, George (Irene — deceased); siblings, Tom (Marsha), Bonnie (Carl), Jan (Patrick), June (Vince) and John (Nora); many nieces and nephews; and her network of dear friends.
Ellen earned a bachelor of arts in environmental studies at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago and a master’s degree in education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Ellen spent most of her teaching career at Kenwood Elementary School. In 1995, she worked in the BOAST after-school program at Kenwood, which provided science enrichment for academically at-risk children. In 2001, she received the Women of Distinction Award from the Girl Scouts-Green Meadows Council for her outstanding work as director of the program.
In 2000, Ellen began teaching second- and third-grade classes at Kenwood Elementary. She showed a remarkable understanding and respect for children who struggled both academically and socially. She incorporated nature, art and peacemaking into her classroom activities. In 2005, the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation awarded Ellen a grant for a project integrating history, science and writing into her classroom.
Ellen was a member of Urbana-Champaign Friends Meeting. During several summers, she participated in work camps, organized by Project Lakota, a Quaker organization that builds and rehabs homes on the Oglala Lakota Nation in South Dakota. Over the years, Ellen collected and delivered thousands of books to the Oglala Community College.
After Ellen retired in 2018, she spent her summers as a volunteer in national, state and local parks, including the Gila Cliff Dwellings in New Mexico, Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Champaign County and Clam Gulch State Recreation Area in Alaska. In 2021, she completed training for the Master Naturalist Program at the University of Illinois Extension, and she volunteered at the Anita Purves Nature Center in Urbana.
Ellen was a talented and creative artist. She took photographs of nature wherever she went. Her photos were featured in the most recent Master Naturalist Calendar and in the calendars she made for her family and friends. Ellen enjoyed Zentangle, a spiritual practice combining art and meditation. She became a certified Zentangle teacher and taught classes in a variety of venues, including the Champaign County Jail. Ellen’s co-teacher recalled one of the women in the jail telling Ellen, “You don’t know this, but you have saved my life. When I feel the need to use (drugs), I just take up my pen and paper and Zentangle instead.”
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. in a tent on the grounds of Urbana-Champaign Friends Meeting, 1904 E. Main St., Urbana. Child care will be provided, and a reception will follow the service. Masks are preferred.