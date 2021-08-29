URBANA — Ellen Marie Cantrell, 62, died peacefully with her loving mother at her side on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief illness (COVID-19).
Ellen was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Urbana. The happy parents, Del and Dottie Cantrell, brought Ellen home to her brothers, Jim and John. Growing up, Ellen enjoyed new experiences with her family. She loved family vacations, especially those to the Disney parks. Family camping trips, participating in Special Olympics, summer camps and swimming were other favorites. Ellen also enjoyed her special-education classes, graduating from Marquette School in 1980. After graduation, she worked in a sheltered workshop at the Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign.
In 1989, Ellen moved from living with her parents to become a housemate with other residents at a DSC group home. Ellen loved her group homes; she resided at the Kathryn Home before her passing. She had a special affection for her housemates. She was also a friendly, dedicated worker at the DSC workshop, never wanting to miss a day of work. DSC staff, fellow co-workers and housemates enjoyed Ellen’s friendship. Ellen’s warm smiles, happy giggles and hugs brightened their days. They also enjoyed her singing and dancing to Disney music.
Ellen loved Saturday outings with her mom, especially lunch and a movie. She looked forward to holidays, where she gave hugs to all, passed out the presents, enjoyed the food and loved helping pack up leftovers for her work lunch. Ellen also loved to spend time with her brother Jim’s family dog, Jackson (Jackson liked Ellen’s visits, too).
Ellen loved all things Disney and Scooby Doo. Coloring, word searches and wearing pink clothing were some of her other favorite activities. She was always happiest, though, when watching Disney movies or singing and dancing along to the soundtracks. We will miss Ellen’s enthusiasm for the things she loved.
We will miss her happy smiles, silly giggles, big hugs and her saying, “I love you!” We love you, too, Ellen!
Ellen is survived by her mother, Dottie Fanning; brothers, Jim and John; sisters-in-law, Susan and Kari; nephews, Ryan and Eric; nieces, Kate, Kristin and Anna; five grandnephews, Cade, Matt, Ty, Isaac and Pierce; and her aunt, Gwen, and Gwen’s extended family.
Ellen was preceded in death by her father, Del; uncle, Don; cousin, Richard; stepfather, Louis Fanning; and four grandparents, James and Maude McKinley and Roscoe and Lotta Cantrell.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.
Memorials may be made in Ellen’s name to the Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.