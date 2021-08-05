WATSEKA — Ellen Stole Cluver, 69, of Watseka passed away Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) at home.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1951, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Hans and Borghild (Soreide) Stole. She married Daniel Cluver of Watseka at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansing, Ill., on June 15, 1974, and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jan (Justin) Lavicka of Milford; one son, David (Amber) Cluver of St. Joseph; two brothers, John (Anne) Stole of Lansing and Tore (Rosemary) Stole of Webster Grove, Mo.; and seven grandchildren, Jahni, Jossalin, Jackson and Jaylin Lavicka and Henry, Elsa and George Cluver.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and one infant daughter.
Mrs. Cluver was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Ellen played tennis, volleyball, basketball and softball at Concordia University, where she received her master’s degree. Ellen was a Lutheran schoolteacher at five different schools for 38 years. Ellen enjoyed history, especially being the first of her generation born in the United States. She played in a women’s softball league, the Hoffman softball team. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Aug. 7, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka. The Rev. Aaron Uphoff will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka. Please share a memory of Ellen at knappfuneralhomes.com.