MAHOMET — Ellen Elise Magdalene Keating (Kruse), 88, of Mahomet died Friday, April 16, 2021, after a short stay at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Ellen was born Aug, 2, 1932, in Kiel, Germany, and was the oldest of five siblings; three girls and two boys. All siblings preceded Ellen in death except a sister, Annemarie Frieda Jaros (Kruse) of Merrionette Park.
At the age of 20, Ellen came to America by ocean liner on her own. She first moved to Iowa but then settled in Chicago, where she met her husband of 43 years, the late John Jay Keating.
The couple started out in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago but moved to the Morgan Park neighborhood to raise their four children, Kevin (Melissa Eldredge) Keating of Indianapolis, Jay (Sue Uhler) Keating of Loudonville, Ohio, Lisa (Gary Longfellow) Keating of Mahomet and Eric (Jodie) Keating of Carol Stream. All are still living.
Later in life, John and Ellen moved to Palos Hills and Ellen recently moved to Mahomet to be near her daughter.
Ellen was blessed with seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Christopher Cornillie) Keating, Alexander (Laura Kinsey) Cegielski, Catherine (Josh) Parker, Matthew (Krysta) Keating, Michelle (Neil) Scannell, Lauren and Andrew; one great-grandchild, Jack Parker; and two more great-grandchildren on the way. She was also loved by her many nieces and nephews and will never be forgotten by all that knew her.
Cremation and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner Hospitals, the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
