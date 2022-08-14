CHAMPAIGN — Ellen Delores Millerman Heying-Pearson, 90, was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Randall County Texas, and passed on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Champaign.
She was the daughter of the late John Wright Millerman and Lena Grace Wade Millerman, and sister of the late Harold Millerman and various stepbrothers and -sisters. After moving to California at age 4 and attending schools in Modesto, she completed registered nurse training at Children’s Hospital, San Francisco. She practiced her chosen profession diligently and went on to achieve a BSN from the University of Washington in 1964, as one of its first program graduates. She then accepted a position as an instructor of surgical nurses at Michael Reece School of Nursing, Chicago. In Chicago, she met and married Vincent Heying in 1965, with whom she had two daughters, Ann and Rebecca.
After dedicating nearly 20 years to full-time motherhood, she went back to school, receiving a Master of Respiratory Therapy (MRT) from Northwestern University and had a second career in that field until her retirement in 1998. She eventually relocated to Champaign-Urbana. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign, where she met and married Robert Pearson in 2005.
She never lost her love of California and frequently returned to visit her friends; her brother's family, including her nephew and nieces; the San Francisco Bay area; and particularly Yosemite National Park. She was a huge jazz fan and enjoyed spending time with her many jazz friends. In her church, she was a food pantry and altar care committee member.
Her greatest joy was her two granddaughters. She was a daily part of their lives, as a primary caregiver and loving supporter since they were born. It was a blessing that she was able to witness them both graduate from the University of Illinois and go on to their next life phase as graduate students and career women.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Rebecca Motley (Kerry); two granddaughters, Erika and Erin Motley; a stepsister, Bernice Hopkins; a nephew, Tom Millerman; and two nieces, Beth Millerman Quan and Melinda Riley.
She joins her eldest daughter, Ann, in heaven.
Per Ellen’s wishes, cremation rights will be observed and there will be no service. Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, or the food pantry at Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.