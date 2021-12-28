DANVILLE — Ellen Marie Goodner Russell, 65, of Danville died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Oct. 21, 1956, in Danville to Gene “Buck” and Mary Clearwater Goodner. She was the fifth of six children born in this family. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her older sister, Becky Chambliss.
Ellen was married to Jim Russell on June 28, 1992, in Danville; he survives.
Also surviving are two stepsons, Brad (Kami) and Brian (Becky); five granddaughters, Jeanna, Jillian, Mackenzie, Macie and Morgan; four Goodner brothers, John (Linda), Jeff (Teresa), Steve (Sara) and Scott (Barb); a large, great extended family; four sisters — not by blood, but by heart — Gale Defenbaugh, Bess Huls, Sharon Detamore and Barb Calvin; and one special cousin, Lu Ann Picklap, who was one day older.
Ellen was a registered nurse, receiving her nursing education from what is now the University of Indianapolis. At one time or another in her career, she did about every job in the nursing field except teaching. She retired from OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville as a nurse case manager.
The family has been told by coworkers that Ellen was the “go to” person with difficult cases or questions. She served patients with compassion, integrity and honesty. She was also a sounding board for many of her family and friends. She was Jim’s biggest supporter as he served in roles as a minister, counselor and administrator. And she was her granddaughters’ biggest fan.
In recent years, Jim and Ellen were blessed to be able to travel. She especially loved going to the beach with her granddaughters. She also very much enjoyed hosting her large family gatherings at her home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Northside Church of Christ, 17167 East 2750 North Road, Bismarck. The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, assisted her family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School Booster Club, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School Booster Club or Salt Fork High School Booster Club.
Please join Ellen’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.