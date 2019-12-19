RANTOUL — Ellen Marie Sickler, 91, of rural Rantoul passed away peacefully on Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
During her last months, Ellen was lovingly cared for at home by caregivers Lori Johnson, Jackie Mobley and Jill Klein.
Ellen was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Royal, to Howard and Tena (Peters) Sherman, and was their first child. After attending high school, she graduated from beauty school and was a licensed beautician for many years in Rantoul. She married the love of her life, Jerry Leon Sickler, on Jan. 19, 1946, in Rantoul, and they shared 71 years of marriage until the time of Jerry’s death in 2017.
She and Jerry were blessed with two daughters, Phyllis Marie (John) Colwell of rural Ludlow and Pat Leona (Dan) Flannell of Sullivan, both of whom survive. Ellen and Jerry were additionally blessed with four grandchildren, Jason Colwell, Joel Colwell, Evyn Flannell Day and Mead Flannell, as well as four surviving great-grandchildren, Lennox and Elliott Colwell, Janie Colwell and Ava Day. Ellen is also survived by her brother, John Howard Sherman; nephews, Michael Sherman and Robert and Rodney Sickler; niece, Shan Brown; and a host of friends.
She was also predeceased by her parents; two infant grandchildren; a great-grandson, Jackson Colwell; and a nephew, David Sherman.
Ellen was a longtime member of American Lutheran Church in Rantoul and was strong and confident in her faith in God. She was first and foremost devoted to her family and was, without question, the rock of the family from whom everyone drew strength and compassion for others. She will long be remembered for her constant smile and the valiant battle she fought with a fragile back for many years. Her courage and strength of character will never be equaled or forgotten.
Ellen and Jerry were avid antique collectors who spent countless hours and days together in search of the next beautiful item to add to their collection.
Funeral services will be at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. up until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.