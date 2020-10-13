URBANA — Ellen M. Stewart, 90, of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, passed away at 9:57 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Mrs. Stewart was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Gilgandra, New South Wales, Australia, to Joseph and Mary (nee Stanford) Murphy. She was the second youngest of eight children, all of whom preceded her in death: Kathleen, Edna, William, Patrick, John, Joseph and Thomas.
She married John Stewart of Trivoli in 1955.
Mrs. Stewart is survived by her son, John (Karie) Stewart of Citrus Springs, Fla., and her daughter, Cynthia Stewart of Champaign, in addition to nieces and nephews in the United States and Australia.
While working as a flight attendant in Australia, Mrs. Stewart met and married her husband. They moved to the United States in 1969 after living for several years in New South Wales and Victoria. Before settling in Champaign, the family lived in Indiana and Wisconsin. After Mr. Stewart retired, they moved to Paxton. Following his death in 1993, she continued to reside in Paxton for approximately 27 years. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, knitting, gardening and refinishing furniture. One of her great pleasures was traveling back to Australia to visit family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Smithville Cemetery, Hanna City. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.