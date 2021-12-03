FARMER CITY — Elliana Irene Leigh Bell passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She spent her short life courageously battling the rare genetic disorder SPTAN-1 (spectrin alpha, non-erythrocytic 1). Elliana was born in Urbana on Aug. 2, 2019, to parents Jill Morrow and Austin Bell of Farmer City.
Elliana is survived by her parents, Jill and Austin; and siblings, Hailey Shoudel, Kaden and Bentlee Morrow and Bryce Moore. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Donna Morrow. Paternal grandparents John and Heather Bell and Jeanette (Jeff) Lemon of Champaign. Great-grandmothers, Shirley Shelmadine of Champaign, Maggie Miller of Urbana and Dorothy Rigg of Champaign. Elliana also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death are her great-grandparents, Dorothy and Bob Morrow; uncles, Kyle and Travis Morrow; and great-grandparents, Jesse Robinson and Judy Slade, James Shelmadine Sr. and James Bell of Champaign.
Elliana enjoyed snuggling with her family, pageants, bath time and therapy. She touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, from noon to 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.