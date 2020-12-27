MAHOMET — Elmer W. Fox, 97, of Mahomet went into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020).
There will be a private graveside service with Pastor Jimmie Cook and Pastor Mike Roberts, Elmer’s son-in-laws, officiating. Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet, is assisting the family.
Elmer was born on May 16, 1923, in Tolono, to Audie and Nancy (Howard) Fox. He married Ruth Emma Braitsch on Dec. 31, 1947. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2006.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Fox, in 2017, four brothers and six sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Veronica (Jimmie) Cook of Fisher and Heidi (Mike) Roberts of Mahomet; a nephew who was like a son, Peter Braitsch; eight grandchildren, Leilani (Gene) Pierson, Mila (Ronnie) Thomas, Jonathan (Yulia) Fox, David Fox, Joshua (Amy) Cook, Caleb (Monica) Cook, Ashley (Stephen) Albi and Cory (Jana) Roberts; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lewis (Treva) Fox of Fisher.
Elmer honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked as the "hammer man" for Clifford and Jacobs for many years. Even in his retirement, Elmer was a hard worker. He enjoyed carpentry and spent his time building his many inventions. He also had a Ph.D. in post hole digging. Above everything else, Elmer loved Jesus (enough said)!
