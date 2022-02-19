INDIANOLA — Elmer Fox, 88, of Indianola passed away at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on June 9, 1933, in Danville, the son of Corbit and Ethel (Snyder) Fox, both deceased. He was married to Donna Martin until her passing in 2012.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Fox, Kenneth Fox and Rebecca (William) Landis; grandchildren, Aimee Brink, Brandon Fox and Christi Gaylord; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Alexis, Angel, Leland, Presley and Lane; great-grandchildren, Knox and Graesyn; and siblings, Carl Fox, David Fox and Deb Keys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three brothers, Cecil, Mervan and Larry.
Elmer graduated from Rossville High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He worked at the General Motors Tilton Foundry for many years, retiring in 1990. Elmer enjoyed going camping, traveling and hiking. He also enjoyed cookouts with his family and being able to spend time with them, especially his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Elmer’s life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Michaels Cemetery, Indianola.
Memorials may be given in his name to the donor’s choice of charity. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.