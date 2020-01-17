ST. JOSEPH — Elmer Walter Huls, 85, of St. Joseph passed away at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Elmer was born on Aug. 11, 1934, in Champaign County, the son of Herman and Johanna (Reitmeier) Huls. He married Janet Frye on Aug. 2, 1956, in Champaign County. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Karen (Ed) Ward of Gifford; three sons, Larry Huls of St. Francisville, La., Randy Huls of Prairieville, La., and Rodney Huls of St. Joseph; and three grandsons, Adam Ward and Tyler and Caleb Huls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John W. Huls and Ernest H. Huls; and one grandson, Gregory Huls.
Elmer was a member of IBEW Local 601 for 56 years. He retired from Prairieland Electric and farming. He was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville, where he served on the church council. He enjoyed horseshoeing, camping, listening to country music, wintering in Florida and fishing. Elmer always had a pan ready to fry fish.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Stanton Cemetery, with Pastor James Lehmann and Vicar Ryan Henkel officiating. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to honor Mr. Huls' life.
