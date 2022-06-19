CHICAGO — Elmer Nelson, 101, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bridle Brook, Mahomet.
He was born on March 27, 1921, in Chicago, the second of three sons of Katy and Oscar Nelson. He lived and worked in Chicago until moving to Champaign in 2017. He married Shirley Pressel in 1944, and they were married for 65 years until her death in 2009.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Sandquist; three grandsons, Mark (Katie), Stephen (Shawna Henderson) and Matthew (Sarah) Sandquist; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Richard Sandquist; and two brothers, Joseph and Carl Nelson.
Elmer retired as a telephone repairman with AT&T and served in the Army in WWII in France and Germany.
Services and burial will be in Chicago on June 23 with Beverly Ridge Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.