CHAMPAIGN — Elmer G. Wood, 90, of Champaign passed away on Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
Elmer was born in Taylor Ridge on Nov. 17, 1928, a son of John R. Wood and Elsie L. Wilken. He was a graduate of Reynolds Community High School and served in the U.S. Air Force as a supply technician.
He worked as a plant operator for Northern Illinois Water Corp. for 21 years. He had a passion for playing cards at the Hays Center and enjoyed breakfast at McDonald's, lunch at Arby’s and chocolate shakes at Steak 'n Shake.
Elmer is survived by his son, Eric Wood (Clare) of Greenville, S.C.; daughter, Kim Rodgers (Darryl) of Cary, N.C.; granddaughter, Erica Wood; grandson, Justin Rodgers; brothers, Henry Wood and Dwight Wood; as well as several family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Wood; grandson, Chase Rodgers; and sisters, Marna Snow and Paulena Broadfoot.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to Urbana First Methodist Church in his memory.
Services for Elmer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Urbana First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801, with a visitation held one hour prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being made by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.