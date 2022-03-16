PAXTON — Elna Marian Maphis, 96, of Paxton died at 2:07 a.m. Monday (March 14, 2022) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Elna was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Montour Falls, N.Y., the daughter of Robert E. and Mary A. Collins White. She married Glen E. Maphis on June 27, 1944, in Reynoldsville, N.Y. He preceded her in death April 26, 2016.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Young of Gordon, Wis.; and two twin grandsons, Aron Young and Aric (Julie) Young.
Elna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Jay Young; and four sisters, Daisy, Elma, Alta and Edith.
She graduated from Watkins Glen High School in Watkins Glen, N.Y. She and Glen moved to Paxton in May 1949.
Elna was a member of First United Methodist Church of Paxton. She enjoyed gardening, flowers of all types and handywork, especially sewing.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Paxton, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.